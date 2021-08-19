Feel Better Chicken Soup.

Some recipes just make life better. Chicken soup is one of them.

A sick child, a broken heart, a bad week - these were good reasons to make chicken soup then. And now, sad world news has me simmering chicken soup so the fragrance can waft hope through my house.

I can’t recall where I learned to make soup this way. It must have been osmosis. Ours was not a household with the legacy of chicken soup - aka Jewish penicillin. My mother’s soup was vegetable. When we were sick, she reached for the Campbell’s chicken noodle can.

Yes, chicken soup works in summer, too

Fresh green beans from the garden or market are wonderful in chicken soup.

The following recipe, which is really a blueprint method, found its way into my life and never left. It’s been adapted for the season, what’s in the fridge, and the recipient, too.

If you crave comfort, for example, stick to the carrots and noodles. But if you’re in need of consolation and have a sweet spot for Italian, then go with the white beans and zucchini, plus a spoonful of pesto on top.

I have a few hard and fast rules:

Begin with a whole and preferably organic chicken.

With poultry shears or a good knife, cut out the backbone of the chicken and discard. Rinse the chicken to get rid of any innards left from processing. Excuse the details, but those bits of liver etc will cloud and darken your soup.

Always use carrots for brightness and nutrients, and if you don’t have them, go buy them!

Since it’s summer and we’ve got squash, beans, and okra at our fingertips, add them! Even tomatoes. Just don’t forget the carrots.

Winter or summer, don’t forget the carrots!

Taking chicken soup new places

I like to add white beans for depth and thickening. I learned this making a quick lamb stew and didn’t want to thicken it with flour, using a drained can of white beans instead.

And there are so many other ways to embellish chicken soup like letting it take a southwestern turn and adding chilies and crushed tortilla chips at the end to supply heat and body to your now chicken-tortilla soup. Or giving it lovely and aromatic Asian flavors with some lemongrass, rice noodles, a dash of fish sauce, and loads of cilantro and bean sprouts on top for fresh crunch.

Okra in chicken soup is a natural thickener.

And okra! Use it while it’s in season, and let that chicken soup drift flavor-wise to New Orleans for a faux gumbo. Omit the pasta, and let the sliced okra do the thickening. Add some black pepper and possibly slices of cooked smoked sausage, too. Ladle it over a mound of rice in big soup bowls and pass the hot sauce.

A few important notes:

Take care when adding pasta to any homemade soup because uncooked it will soak up all your hard-earned broth. Precook pasta first, drain well, and then add. (I save leftover cooked vermicelli or cavatappi from dinner in a Ziplock in the fridge and toss that into soup.)

And for a blast of flavor, add cheese-filled ravioli instead of pasta. They burst open as the soup simmers and you’ve got this wonderfully satisfying stew especially with crusty bread. Dig in and enjoy.

And feel better soon!

Anne

How do you make chicken soup? How do you comfort others with food?

Feel Better Chicken Soup

Many years ago I researched a story on the restorative powers of chicken soup and found it’s the fat of the chicken that cooks down into the broth that helps you feel better. Plus, it’s the salt in the soup that soothes your sore throat. This recipe takes me back to the days when my children were plagued with ear infections and colds. And when they got sick, my husband and I got sick, too. Keep the skin on the onion to color the broth. And don’t skim the fat - you need it! This soup can be made a day or two in advance, and it freezes well.

Makes 8 to 12 servings

Prep: 25 minutes

Cook: 3 to 3 1/2 hours

1 whole organic chicken (3 1/2 pounds)

Cold water to cover the chicken

1 tablespoon kosher salt

3 bay leaves

1/2 small yellow onion, washed but not peeled

2 teaspoons good-quality chicken base or 2 chicken bouillon cubes

4 large carrots, peeled and chopped (1 1/2 cups)

1 cup frozen green peas (can omit if using lots of fresh veggies)

1 cup diced zucchini OR yellow squash OR green beans OR sliced okra

1 can (15 ounces) white beans, drained

1 cup cooked pasta, such as penne or vermicelli, cut into pieces

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 cups (packed) fresh spinach leaves

1. Remove the giblets and neck, if any, from the chicken and discard. Cut the backbone out of the chicken using poultry shears or a sharp knife. Discard. Run the chicken under cold running water. Place the chicken in a large soup pot and cover with cold water. Add the salt, bay leaves, and the onion. Place the pot over high heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the chicken base, cover the pot, and simmer until the chicken is quite tender, 2 1/2 hours. Turn off the heat, uncover the pan, and let the chicken sit in the broth until cool enough to handle, 25 minutes.

2. Set the broth aside in the pot. Remove and discard the chicken skin and bones and the onion skin. Shred the meat with your hands and return it to the pot. Add the carrots, peas and other veggies, white beans, and pasta. Season with pepper to taste. Let come to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let simmer until the carrots have cooked through and the soup has cooked down, 40 to 45 minutes. Uncover the pot, add the spinach, and cook, stirring, until the leaves wilt, 2 to 3 minutes.

3. To serve, remove and discard the bay leaves. Ladle into bowls.

