The Only (Scalloped) Potato You Need - No. 153
Mormon Funeral Potatoes deliciously hack frozen hash browns for covered dish suppers or steaks off the grill
It’s potato gratin week at Between the Layers. Today the cheats. And on Thursday, for paid subscribers, my Potatoes Dauphinoise, a splurge recipe where I never measure, but cups and scale are on the counter so I promise to get that recipe ship shape by Thursday. I’ve also got a survey today on slow-cookers. If you’re a slow-cooker fan and have tricks to…