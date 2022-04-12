Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

What is Between the Layers?

A conversation about life through the lens of cooking and baking.

Because in life you don’t always know what’s around the corner or hidden inside. There might be a backstory, another side of the story, a reason to laugh, and a reason to take a closer look. My posts lead me to a recipe. A really good recipe.

I started writing about food for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the late 1970s, and I have seen haute cuisine, nouvelle cousine, cuisine minceur, the creation of American cooking, a 1980s decadent style of cooking that would give way to ‘90s healthfulness and then to 2000 and its endless supply of online recipes and ideas but often no substance. And that’s where I come in.

In my Nashville kitchen. Photo: Bob Delevante.

Is it free?

Yes, each Tuesday public post about cooking is free for all readers. But paying subscribers get baking on Thursday. And it’s just $5 a month or $50 for the whole year, with recipes galore. You spend that on a coffee and a new cookbook! See below…

Why should I pay to subscribe?

  • You get the Tuesday post plus the exclusive Thursday Bake, a rotating mix of video, audio storytelling, throwback family recipes, shopping lists, and other good stuff revolving around baking.

  • You get to join in on live Subscriber Open Threads of conversation about cast iron, favorite techniques, new cookbooks, or go-to recipes. Ask me anything!

  • Plus, you are eligible for monthly contest giveaways, know what I’m writing week to week because I unveil that to subscribers a week before, and be a part of building Between the Layers.

  • Founding member subscribers receive all of this plus a custom Between the Layers apron, and their contributions allow readers who cannot afford to subscribe to become subscribers.

Either paid or free, just join me.

Be part of a community of people who bake, cook, and like to share ideas. Collaborate.

It’s what I’ve always done. Since the days I was the food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, went to cooking school at La Varenne in Paris, wrote my first of 15 cookbooks and became the fan-favorite Cake Mix Doctor, I’ve wanted cooking and baking to be easier and more accessible for all. And I want it to be beautiful, too, which is why I cook and style the food in my photos, either professionally shot or with my IPhone.

Cooking at the James Beard House, NYC, October 2019.

Just to make you hungry, here are two links to recent posts:

The Devil Made Me Do It
FOR YEARS MY COUSIN MARGARET BROUGHT DEVILED EGGS to our family’s Easter lunch. I recall she volunteered cautiously at first, saying she’d never made them before. Then she arrives with not one plate, but a three-story masterpiece of deviled eggs. Ruffled lettuce kept the eggs from sliding en route to lunch, and the hot-pink camelli…
One Smart Cookie
IF YOU JUST FINISHED THE LAST Thin Mints stashed in your freezer, I don’t have to tell you that Girl Scout cookies are irresistible. They’re enticing on camera, too. Do you recall the Academy Awards ceremony of six years ago when comedian Chris Rock was hosting and announced he’d been away from home for so lo…
