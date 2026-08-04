Anne Byrn: Between the Layers
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August Thoughts, a Birthday + Baking Clafoutis - No. 403
What I think about AI
Aug 4
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Anne Byrn
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July 2026
Baking the Bread George Washington Ate - No. 402
How to make “Thirded Bread” in today’s kitchen + Happy 250th, America!
Jul 28
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Anne Byrn
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30
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Eton Mess is No Mess (or Fuss) - No. 401
Pantry friendly and so good
Jul 21
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Anne Byrn
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Preserving Fruit in a French Style - No. 400
A return trip to Paris + a Bastille Day way to extend summer flavor
Jul 14
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Anne Byrn
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Peach Upside-Down Cake for the Birthday Boy - No. 399
A desperation cake that doesn’t taste desperate at all. It’s peachy!
Jul 9
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Anne Byrn
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June 2026
Keeping Cool Like Cucumber Salad - No. 398
Happy 250th, America! Pivoting in the summer kitchen. Old-school marinated cukes and tomatoes + Panzanella + corn salad + July 4 dessert hacks
Jun 30
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Anne Byrn
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When Politics Divide, Sports Unite - No. 397
Baking a flag cake + notes from Ireland
Jun 23
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Anne Byrn
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When Blackberry Cobbler Meets Blueberry Crumble - No. 396
Peaches + raspberries tag along, too. The best summer crumble and a tribute to dads. Happy Father’s Day!
Jun 16
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Anne Byrn
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Rethinking Summer Cole Slaw - No. 395
And wondering what slaw has to say about us
Jun 9
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Anne Byrn
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26
Why Edna Lewis Still Matters - No. 394
The Taste of Country Cooking is 50 years in print + Poulet à la Crème is beautifully old school like Miss Lewis
Jun 2
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Anne Byrn
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May 2026
Milk Bread My (Simpler) Way - No. 393
When you’re a softie for fluffy bread + tomatoes will be coming into season soon, it’s time to bake milk bread ‘til the cows come home
May 26
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Anne Byrn
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Better-Than-a-Bakery Jordan Marsh Blueberry Muffins - No. 392
For Memorial Day weekend + plus the delightful backstory
May 19
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Anne Byrn
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© 2026 Anne Byrn
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